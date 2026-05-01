Initiation aux Papillons Montayral
Initiation aux Papillons Montayral vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Montayral
Initiation aux Papillons
Montayral Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Dans le cadre du Plan National d’Actions en faveur des Papillons, le Conservatoire mène des prospections aléatoires sur le territoire.
9h30 13h 18h.
Inscription obligatoire. .
Montayral 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine a.bataille@cen-na.org
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English : Initiation aux Papillons
L’événement Initiation aux Papillons Montayral a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT Vallée du Lot et Garonne