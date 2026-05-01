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Initiation aux Papillons Montayral

Initiation aux Papillons Montayral

Initiation aux Papillons Montayral vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Ville : 47500 Montayral

Département : Lot-et-Garonne

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Montayral

Initiation aux Papillons

Montayral Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Dans le cadre du Plan National d’Actions en faveur des Papillons, le Conservatoire mène des prospections aléatoires sur le territoire.
9h30 13h 18h.
Inscription obligatoire.   .

Montayral 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine   a.bataille@cen-na.org

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English : Initiation aux Papillons

L’événement Initiation aux Papillons Montayral a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT Vallée du Lot et Garonne