INITIATION DE SARDANES Le Barcarès
INITIATION DE SARDANES Le Barcarès samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Le Barcarès
INITIATION DE SARDANES
Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
A 20h retrouvez l’initiation à la sardane avec l’association Sardana del Barcares.
Puis à 21h, ballades de sardane avec la Cobla Principal des Rossello.
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Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At 8 p.m., join the Sardana del Barcares association for a Sardana workshop.
Then, at 9 p.m., enjoy Sardana dances with the Cobla Principal des Rossello.
L’événement INITIATION DE SARDANES Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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