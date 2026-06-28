Le Barcarès

MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DU TERTRE

Quartier la Grande Plage Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-07-02 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-13 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-02 2026-07-07 2026-07-09 2026-07-14 2026-07-16 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-08-04 2026-08-06 2026-08-11 2026-08-13 2026-08-18 2026-08-20 2026-08-25 2026-08-27

Cet été, le marché nocturne de la Place du Tertre vous invite à découvrir l’artisanat, les saveurs locales et les produits du terroir dans une ambiance conviviale et animée.

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Quartier la Grande Plage Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This %E9t%E9, the Place du Tertre night market invites you %E0 to discover crafts, local flavors, and regional specialties in a friendly and lively atmosphere.

L’événement MARCHÉ NOCTURNE DU TERTRE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE PORT BARCARES