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Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature ! Secondigny

Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature ! Secondigny

Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature ! Secondigny jeudi 6 août 2026.

Adresse : Lac des Effres

Ville : 79130 Secondigny

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : jeudi 6 août 2026

Fin : jeudi 6 août 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : 8 8 Tarif de base plein tarif

Secondigny

Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature !

Lac des Effres Secondigny Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

Participez à l’une de nos animations pêche organisées les Vendredis en été !
Un après-midi inoubliable, pour découvrir la pratique de la pêche, la faune et la flore en compagnie de Nicolas, un passionné de pêche, moniteur et guide officiel !

Ouvert à tous.   .

Lac des Effres Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 65 54 25 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature !

L’événement Initiation pêche Un été au contact de la nature ! Secondigny a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Secondigny (Deux-Sèvres)