Abzac sentier les Chateaux Abzac Charente

Abzac sentier les Chateaux

Abzac sentier les Chateaux Route de brillac 16500 Abzac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Avec cette balade, venez découvrir les châteaux de Serre et de Fayolle ! Ces deux châteaux construits au XVeme siècle, ont été bonifiés au XVIIeme siècle ;

https://www.cirkwi.com/circuit/376898 +33 5 45 84 22 22

English :

Come and discover the castles of Serre and Fayolle! Built in the 15th century, these two châteaux were improved in the 17th century;

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie auf dieser Wanderung die Schlösser Serre und Fayolle! Diese beiden Schlösser wurden im 15. Jahrhundert erbaut und im 17;

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire i castelli di Serre e Fayolle in questa passeggiata! Questi due castelli, costruiti nel XV secolo, sono stati migliorati nel XVII secolo;

Español :

Venga a descubrir los castillos de Serre y Fayolle durante este paseo Estos dos castillos, construidos en el siglo XV, fueron mejorados en el siglo XVII;

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-09 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme