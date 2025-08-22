AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE L’ARCHE DE LA NATURE, RANDONNÉES POUR TOUS DEPUIS LA MAISON DE L’EAU Yvré-l’Évêque Sarthe

AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE L’ARCHE DE LA NATURE, RANDONNÉES POUR TOUS DEPUIS LA MAISON DE L’EAU

Cette randonnée est accessible aux personnes en situation de handicap munies d’un fauteuil trois roues et aux familles avec poussette munies également d’une poussette trois roues.

English :

This tour is accessible to disabled people with a three-wheeled wheelchair, and to families with strollers also equipped with a three-wheeled stroller.

Deutsch :

Diese Wanderung ist für Menschen mit Behinderungen mit einem dreirädrigen Rollstuhl und für Familien mit Kinderwagen, die ebenfalls einen dreirädrigen Kinderwagen mitbringen, zugänglich.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata è accessibile a persone disabili con una sedia a rotelle a tre ruote e a famiglie con passeggini, anch’essi dotati di un passeggino a tre ruote.

Español :

Este paseo es accesible para personas discapacitadas con una silla de ruedas de tres ruedas y para familias con cochecitos también equipados con una silla de tres ruedas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire