Benjamin Rabier Lye Indre

Un circuit familial, d’une heure, qui démarre du cœur du village et qui permet de découvrir, avec modération naturellement, la tradition viticole de l’AOP Valençay puisque 5 exploitations y sont installées. Le village donne aussi à découvrir un patrimoine riche tant patrimonial qu’artistique.

http://www.valencay-tourisme.fr/ +33 2 54 41 05 13

English :

A one-hour family tour, starting in the heart of the village, which allows you to discover, in moderation of course, the wine-growing tradition of the Valençay PDO, since 5 farms are located there. The village also offers a rich heritage, both patrimonial and artistic.

Deutsch :

Ein einstündiger Rundgang für Familien, der im Dorfkern beginnt und es Ihnen ermöglicht, die Weinbautradition der AOP Valençay zu entdecken, natürlich in Maßen, da hier fünf Weinbaubetriebe angesiedelt sind. Das Dorf bietet auch die Möglichkeit, ein reiches Kulturerbe zu entdecken, sowohl im Bereich

Italiano :

Un tour per famiglie di un’ora, con partenza dal cuore del villaggio, che permette di scoprire, ovviamente con moderazione, la tradizione vitivinicola della DOP Valençay, dato che vi si trovano 5 aziende agricole. Il villaggio offre anche un ricco patrimonio, sia patrimoniale che artistico.

Español :

Un recorrido familiar de una hora, que comienza en el corazón del pueblo, y que permite descubrir, con moderación por supuesto, la tradición vitícola de la DOP Valençay, ya que en ella se encuentran 5 explotaciones. El pueblo también ofrece un rico patrimonio, tanto patrimonial como artístico.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-04 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire