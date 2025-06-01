Boucle du Tunnel Saint-Raphaël Dordogne

Boucle du Tunnel Saint-Raphaël Dordogne vendredi 1 août 2025.

Boucle du Tunnel A pieds Facile

Plan Départemental des Itinéraires de Promenade et de Randonnée, PDIPR
Boucle du Tunnel
24160 Saint-Raphaël
Dordogne
Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée :
Distance : 4000.0

Depuis le panneau d’appel situé à la sortie du bourg côté table d’orientation.

Partir en tournant le dos à la table d’orientation et passer devant le cimetière.

Facile

https://www.naturellementperigord.fr/index.php/fr/ +33 5 53 52 29 79

English : Boucle du Tunnel

From the signpost at the exit of the village on the side of the orientation table.

Leave with your back to the orientation table and walk past the cemetery.

Deutsch : Boucle du Tunnel

Von der Hinweistafel aus, die sich am Ortsausgang auf der Seite des Orientierungstisches befindet.

Gehen Sie mit dem Rücken zur Orientierungstafel am Friedhof vorbei.

Italiano :

Dal cartello alla fine del paese, sul lato del segnavia.

Lasciare le spalle al cartello e passare davanti al cimitero.

Español : Boucle du Tunnel

Desde el poste indicador situado al final del pueblo, en el lado de la baliza.

Salga de espaldas a la señal y pase por delante del cementerio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-11 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine