Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin

Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers

Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers Place des fêtes 68630 Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 60 Distance : 4000.0 Tarif :

Circuit bleu (4 km) de la colline des amandiers. Circuit tout public.

Période conseillée les amandiers rentrent généralement en floraison début mars pendant 3 semaines.

Informations Le balisage bleu sur place est disponible du 4 au 23 mars.

http://www.ribeauville-riquewihr.com/ +33 3 89 73 23 23

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English :

Blue circuit (4 km) of the hill of the almond trees. Open to all.

Recommended period: almond trees generally flower for 3 weeks in early March.

Information On-site blue signposting available from March 4 to 23.

Deutsch :

Blauer Rundweg (4 km) um den Mandelbaumhügel. Rundweg für alle Altersgruppen.

Empfohlene Aufenthaltsdauer: Die Mandelbäume blühen normalerweise Anfang März für 3 Wochen.

Informationen: Die blaue Markierung vor Ort ist vom 4. bis zum 23. März verfügbar.

Italiano :

Percorso blu (4 km) sulla collina dei mandorli. Aperto a tutti.

Periodo dell’anno consigliato: i mandorli fioriscono generalmente per 3 settimane all’inizio di marzo.

Informazioni La segnaletica blu sul sito è disponibile dal 4 al 23 marzo.

Español :

Ruta azul (4 km) de la colina de los almendros. Abierto a todos.

Época del año recomendada: los almendros suelen florecer durante 3 semanas a principios de marzo.

Información La señalización azul del lugar está disponible del 4 al 23 de marzo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace