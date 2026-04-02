Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin
Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers
Circuit bleu (moyen) Colline des amandiers Place des fêtes 68630 Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 60 Distance : 4000.0 Tarif :
Circuit bleu (4 km) de la colline des amandiers. Circuit tout public.
Période conseillée les amandiers rentrent généralement en floraison début mars pendant 3 semaines.
Informations Le balisage bleu sur place est disponible du 4 au 23 mars.
http://www.ribeauville-riquewihr.com/ +33 3 89 73 23 23
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Blue circuit (4 km) of the hill of the almond trees. Open to all.
Recommended period: almond trees generally flower for 3 weeks in early March.
Information On-site blue signposting available from March 4 to 23.
Deutsch :
Blauer Rundweg (4 km) um den Mandelbaumhügel. Rundweg für alle Altersgruppen.
Empfohlene Aufenthaltsdauer: Die Mandelbäume blühen normalerweise Anfang März für 3 Wochen.
Informationen: Die blaue Markierung vor Ort ist vom 4. bis zum 23. März verfügbar.
Italiano :
Percorso blu (4 km) sulla collina dei mandorli. Aperto a tutti.
Periodo dell’anno consigliato: i mandorli fioriscono generalmente per 3 settimane all’inizio di marzo.
Informazioni La segnaletica blu sul sito è disponibile dal 4 al 23 marzo.
Español :
Ruta azul (4 km) de la colina de los almendros. Abierto a todos.
Época del año recomendada: los almendros suelen florecer durante 3 semanas a principios de marzo.
Información La señalización azul del lugar está disponible del 4 al 23 de marzo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace