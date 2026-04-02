Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin
Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers
Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers Place des fêtes 68630 Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 45 Distance : 1500.0 Tarif :
Circuit vert (1.5km) de la colline des amandiers. Circuit tout public.
Période conseillée les amandiers rentrent généralement en floraison début mars pendant 3 semaines.
Informations Le balisage vert sur place est disponible entre le 4 et le 23 mars.
http://www.ribeauville-riquewihr.com/ +33 3 89 73 23 23
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Green trail (1.5km) on the Almond Hill. Open to all.
Recommended period: almond trees generally flower for 3 weeks in early March.
Information Green signposting is available on site between March 4 and 23.
Deutsch :
Grüner Rundweg (1,5 km) um den Mandelbaumhügel. Rundweg für alle Altersgruppen.
Empfohlene Aufenthaltsdauer: Die Mandelbäume blühen in der Regel Anfang März für 3 Wochen.
Informationen: Die grüne Markierung vor Ort ist zwischen dem 4. und dem 23. März verfügbar.
Italiano :
Percorso verde (1,5 km) sulla Collina dei Mandorli. Aperto a tutti.
Periodo consigliato: i mandorli fioriscono generalmente per 3 settimane all’inizio di marzo.
Informazioni La segnaletica verde è disponibile sul posto tra il 4 e il 23 marzo.
Español :
Senda verde (1,5 km) en la colina del Almendro. Abierto a todos.
Periodo recomendado: los almendros suelen florecer durante 3 semanas a principios de marzo.
Información La señalización verde está disponible in situ entre el 4 y el 23 de marzo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-06 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace