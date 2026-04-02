Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin

Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers

Circuit vert (court) Colline des amandiers Place des fêtes 68630 Mittelwihr Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 45 Distance : 1500.0 Tarif :

Circuit vert (1.5km) de la colline des amandiers. Circuit tout public.

Période conseillée les amandiers rentrent généralement en floraison début mars pendant 3 semaines.

Informations Le balisage vert sur place est disponible entre le 4 et le 23 mars.

http://www.ribeauville-riquewihr.com/ +33 3 89 73 23 23

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English :

Green trail (1.5km) on the Almond Hill. Open to all.

Recommended period: almond trees generally flower for 3 weeks in early March.

Information Green signposting is available on site between March 4 and 23.

Deutsch :

Grüner Rundweg (1,5 km) um den Mandelbaumhügel. Rundweg für alle Altersgruppen.

Empfohlene Aufenthaltsdauer: Die Mandelbäume blühen in der Regel Anfang März für 3 Wochen.

Informationen: Die grüne Markierung vor Ort ist zwischen dem 4. und dem 23. März verfügbar.

Italiano :

Percorso verde (1,5 km) sulla Collina dei Mandorli. Aperto a tutti.

Periodo consigliato: i mandorli fioriscono generalmente per 3 settimane all’inizio di marzo.

Informazioni La segnaletica verde è disponibile sul posto tra il 4 e il 23 marzo.

Español :

Senda verde (1,5 km) en la colina del Almendro. Abierto a todos.

Periodo recomendado: los almendros suelen florecer durante 3 semanas a principios de marzo.

Información La señalización verde está disponible in situ entre el 4 y el 23 de marzo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-06 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace