Circuit de Bercenay-en-Othe Bercenay-en-Othe Aube

Circuit de Bercenay-en-Othe Facile

Circuit de Bercenay-en-Othe 10190 Bercenay-en-Othe Aube Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 10300.0 Tarif :

Circuit de Bercenay-en-Othe 3h environ niveau facile balisage blanc-jaune, blanc rouge puis de nouveau blanc-jaune. A voir lors de votre circuit: le centre de télécommunications spatiales. A proximité: vignoble de Champagne de Montgueux, église de Bouilly du XVIème siècle. Circuit déconseillé en période de chasse aux bois.

Facile

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English :

Bercenay-en-Othe circuit approx. 3 hrs easy level white-yellow, white-red and then white-yellow markings. Don’t miss: the space communications center. Nearby: Montgueux Champagne vineyards, 16th-century Bouilly church. Not recommended during wood hunting season.

Deutsch :

Bercenay-en-Othe-Rundweg ca. 3 Stunden leicht weiß-gelbe, weiß-rote und dann wieder weiß-gelbe Markierungen. Sehenswürdigkeiten auf dem Rundweg: das Zentrum für Weltraumkommunikation. In der Nähe: Weinberge der Champagne von Montgueux, Kirche von Bouilly aus dem 16. Jahrhundert. Während der Jagd auf Geweihe wird von einer Rundfahrt abgeraten.

Italiano :

Sentiero di Bercenay-en-Othe circa 3 ore livello facile segnaletica bianco-gialla, bianco-rossa e di nuovo bianco-gialla. Da non perdere: il centro di telecomunicazioni spaziali. Nelle vicinanze: vigneti di Montgueux, chiesa del XVI secolo a Bouilly. Sconsigliato durante la stagione della caccia al bosco.

Español :

Sendero de Bercenay-en-Othe aprox. 3 horas nivel fácil señalización blanco-amarillo, blanco-rojo y de nuevo blanco-amarillo. No se pierda: el centro de telecomunicaciones espaciales. En los alrededores: viñedos de Champaña de Montgueux, iglesia del siglo XVI de Bouilly. Desaconsejado en temporada de caza del bosque.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2015-07-06 par Aube en Champagne Attractivité