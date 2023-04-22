Circuit de Cabertat PR3 Vaïssac Vaïssac Tarn-et-Garonne

Circuit de Cabertat PR3 Vaïssac Mairie de Vaissac 82800 Vaïssac Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Une balade rythmée à travers les coteaux de Vaissac. L’itinéraire rejoint un site de mémoire, le Mausolée de Cabertat, au point le plus haut. Le retour au village se fait en suivant . Beaux points de vue, des paysages variés. Nombreux passages goudronnés.

http://www.gorges-aveyron-tourisme.com/ +33 5 63 67 29 84

English : Circuit of Cabertat PR3 Vaïssac

A rhythmic walk through the hills of Vaissac. The itinerary reaches a site of memory, the Mausoleum of Cabertat, at the highest point. The return to the village follows. Beautiful viewpoints, varied landscapes. Numerous tarred passages.

Deutsch :

Eine rhythmische Wanderung durch die Hänge von Vaissac. Die Route erreicht am höchsten Punkt eine Gedenkstätte, das Mausoleum von Cabertat. Der Rückweg zum Dorf folgt . Schöne Aussichtspunkte und abwechslungsreiche Landschaften. Zahlreiche asphaltierte Passagen.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata ritmata attraverso le colline di Vaissac. Il percorso raggiunge un sito commemorativo, il Mausoleo di Cabertat, nel punto più alto. Segue il ritorno al villaggio. Belle vedute e paesaggi variegati. Numerosi tratti asfaltati.

Español : Circuito de Cabertat PR3 Vaïssac

Un paseo rítmico por las colinas de Vaissac. La ruta llega a un lugar conmemorativo, el Mausoleo de Cabertat, en el punto más alto. Sigue el regreso al pueblo. Hermosas vistas, paisajes variados. Numerosos tramos asfaltados.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-04-22 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme