Circuit de cyclotourisme Tour du Grand Ballon Guebwiller Haut-Rhin

Circuit de cyclotourisme Tour du Grand Ballon 3 rue du 4 Février 68500 Guebwiller Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 240 Distance : 126000.0 Tarif :

Circuit de cyclotourisme très difficile à réserver aux cyclistes les plus aguerris 126 km pour 1700m de dénivelé positif cumulé.

http://www.tourisme-guebwiller.fr/ +33 3 89 76 10 63

English :

A very challenging cycle tour for the most seasoned cyclists: 126 km for 1700m of accumulated ascent.

Deutsch :

Sehr anspruchsvolle Radtour, die nur für die erfahrensten Radfahrer geeignet ist: 126 km mit 1700 m kumuliertem positivem Höhenunterschied.

Italiano :

Un tour ciclistico molto impegnativo per i ciclisti più esperti: 126 km con 1700 m di dislivello.

Español :

Un recorrido en bicicleta muy exigente para los ciclistas más experimentados: 126 km con 1.700 m de desnivel.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace