Circuit de cyclotourisme Tour du Grand Ballon Guebwiller Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 août 2025.
Circuit de cyclotourisme Tour du Grand Ballon 3 rue du 4 Février 68500 Guebwiller Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 240 Distance : 126000.0 Tarif :
Circuit de cyclotourisme très difficile à réserver aux cyclistes les plus aguerris 126 km pour 1700m de dénivelé positif cumulé.
http://www.tourisme-guebwiller.fr/ +33 3 89 76 10 63
English :
A very challenging cycle tour for the most seasoned cyclists: 126 km for 1700m of accumulated ascent.
Deutsch :
Sehr anspruchsvolle Radtour, die nur für die erfahrensten Radfahrer geeignet ist: 126 km mit 1700 m kumuliertem positivem Höhenunterschied.
Italiano :
Un tour ciclistico molto impegnativo per i ciclisti più esperti: 126 km con 1700 m di dislivello.
Español :
Un recorrido en bicicleta muy exigente para los ciclistas más experimentados: 126 km con 1.700 m de desnivel.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace