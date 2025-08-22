Circuit de la Chapelle Lamarre (n°6) Sillé-le-Guillaume Sarthe

Circuit de la Chapelle Lamarre (n°6)

Circuit de la Chapelle Lamarre (n°6) 72140 Sillé-le-Guillaume Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 21600.0

Parcours VTT technique et sportif permettant de découvrir l’ouest de la forêt de Sillé et la Chapelle Lamarre. Circuit également praticable à pied.

English :

Technical and sporty mountain bike trail to discover the west of the Sillé forest and Chapelle Lamarre. Circuit also accessible on foot.

Deutsch :

Technische und sportliche Mountainbike-Strecke, auf der man den Westen des Waldes von Sillé und die Chapelle Lamarre entdecken kann. Die Strecke kann auch zu Fuß bewältigt werden.

Italiano :

Un percorso tecnico e sportivo in mountain bike per scoprire l’ovest della foresta del Sillé e la Chapelle Lamarre. Il percorso può essere esplorato anche a piedi.

Español :

Un recorrido técnico y deportivo en bicicleta de montaña para descubrir el oeste del bosque de Sillé y la Chapelle Lamarre. La ruta también se puede recorrer a pie.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire