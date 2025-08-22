Circuit de la Chapelle Lamarre (n°6) Sillé-le-Guillaume Sarthe
Circuit de la Chapelle Lamarre (n°6) Sillé-le-Guillaume Sarthe vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Durée : Distance : 21600.0 Tarif :
Parcours VTT technique et sportif permettant de découvrir l’ouest de la forêt de Sillé et la Chapelle Lamarre. Circuit également praticable à pied.
English :
Technical and sporty mountain bike trail to discover the west of the Sillé forest and Chapelle Lamarre. Circuit also accessible on foot.
Deutsch :
Technische und sportliche Mountainbike-Strecke, auf der man den Westen des Waldes von Sillé und die Chapelle Lamarre entdecken kann. Die Strecke kann auch zu Fuß bewältigt werden.
Italiano :
Un percorso tecnico e sportivo in mountain bike per scoprire l’ovest della foresta del Sillé e la Chapelle Lamarre. Il percorso può essere esplorato anche a piedi.
Español :
Un recorrido técnico y deportivo en bicicleta de montaña para descubrir el oeste del bosque de Sillé y la Chapelle Lamarre. La ruta también se puede recorrer a pie.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire