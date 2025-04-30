Circuit de VTT: Circuit du Bollenberg Bergholtz Haut-Rhin

Circuit de VTT: Circuit du Bollenberg Stade 68500 Bergholtz Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 9000.0 Tarif :

Ce tracé familial, entièrement fléché dans le vignoble, comporte d’innombrables points de vue dont celui dela chapelle du Bollenberg, appelée aussi chapelle des Sorcières.

http://www.tourisme-guebwiller.fr/ +33 3 89 76 10 63

English :

This family trail, entirely signposted in the vineyard, includes countless viewpoints, including the Bollenberg Chapel, also known as the Chapel of the Witches.

Deutsch :

Diese familienfreundliche Strecke, die vollständig durch die Weinberge ausgeschildert ist, bietet unzählige Aussichtspunkte, darunter die Kapelle des Bollenbergs, die auch Hexenkapelle genannt wird.

Italiano :

Questo percorso familiare, interamente segnalato nel vigneto, offre innumerevoli punti panoramici, tra cui la cappella di Bollenberg, nota anche come cappella delle streghe.

Español :

Esta ruta familiar, totalmente señalizada en el viñedo, cuenta con innumerables miradores, entre ellos la capilla de Bollenberg, también conocida como la capilla de las brujas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-30 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace