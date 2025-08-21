Circuit des bords de Loire Saint-Claude-de-Diray Loir-et-Cher

Circuit des bords de Loire A pieds

Circuit des bords de Loire 41350 Saint-Claude-de-Diray Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 240 Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Sur les bords de Loire, aux portes du château de Chambord, Saint-Claude-de-Diray vous charmera à biens des égards. Patrimoine naturel, gastronomie, petit patrimoine… La commune ne manque pas d’attraits !

http://www.bloischambord.com/

English :

On the banks of the Loire, at the gates of the Château de Chambord, Saint-Claude-de-Diray will charm you in many ways. Natural heritage, gastronomy, small heritage… The town is not lacking in attractions!

Deutsch :

An den Ufern der Loire, vor den Toren des Schlosses Chambord, wird Saint-Claude-de-Diray Sie in vielerlei Hinsicht verzaubern. Naturerbe, Gastronomie, kleines Kulturerbe… Der Gemeinde mangelt es nicht an Attraktionen!

Italiano :

Sulle rive della Loira, alle porte del castello di Chambord, Saint-Claude-de-Diray vi affascinerà per molti aspetti. Patrimonio naturale, gastronomia, piccolo patrimonio… La città ha molto da offrire!

Español :

A orillas del Loira, a las puertas del castillo de Chambord, Saint-Claude-de-Diray le encantará de muchas maneras. Patrimonio natural, gastronomía, pequeño patrimonio… La ciudad tiene mucho que ofrecer

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-04 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire