Circuit patrimonial de Saint-Martin-d’Uriage Saint-Martin-d’Uriage Isère

Circuit patrimonial de Saint-Martin-d’Uriage 5, av. des Thermes 38410 Saint-Martin-d’Uriage Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Depuis l’automne 2006, un parcours patrimonial est proposé. Il relate l’histoire de la station thermale depuis l’époque romaine jusqu’à nos jours. (Départ Office de Tourisme).

http://www.uriage-les-bains.com/ +33 4 76 59 77 10

English :

Since the fall of 2006, a heritage trail has been proposed. It relates the history of the spa from Roman times to the present day. (Departure Tourist Office).

Deutsch :

Seit Herbst 2006 wird ein Kulturerbe-Rundgang angeboten. Er erzählt die Geschichte des Kurortes von der Römerzeit bis heute. (Start: Office de Tourisme).

Italiano :

Dall’autunno 2006 è disponibile un sentiero del patrimonio. Racconta la storia delle terme dall’epoca romana ai giorni nostri. (Partenza dall’Ufficio del Turismo).

Español :

Desde el otoño de 2006, existe un recorrido patrimonial. Relata la historia del balneario desde la época romana hasta la actualidad. (Salida de la Oficina de Turismo).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-10-29 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme