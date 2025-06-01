Circuit touristique au coeur de Chantilly Chantilly Oise

Durée : 75 Distance : 4000.0

De renommée mondiale, Chantilly est une ville fière de son patrimoine, de son histoire et de son dynamisme. Ville exceptionnelle de par son passé architectural, artistique, culturel, gastronomique, Chantilly est aussi la capitale du cheval . Ainsi, sur ce circuit vous pourrez contempler l’hippodrome de Chantilly, hippodrome qui a vu concourir les plus grands cracks depuis la première réunion du Jockey Club en 1834.

World-renowned, Chantilly is a city proud of its heritage, its history and its dynamism. Exceptional city because of its architectural, artistic, cultural and gastronomic past, Chantilly is also the capital of horses ». Thus, on this circuit you will be able to contemplate the Chantilly racecourse, a racecourse which has seen the greatest cracks compete since the first meeting of the Jockey Club in 1834.

Chantilly ist eine weltweit bekannte Stadt, die stolz auf ihr Erbe, ihre Geschichte und ihre Dynamik ist. Chantilly ist aufgrund seiner architektonischen, künstlerischen, kulturellen und gastronomischen Vergangenheit eine außergewöhnliche Stadt und außerdem die Hauptstadt des Pferdes ». Auf dieser Strecke können Sie die Pferderennbahn von Chantilly sehen, auf der seit dem ersten Treffen des Jockey Clubs im Jahr 1834 die größten Cracks antreten.

Chantilly è una città di fama mondiale, orgogliosa del suo patrimonio, della sua storia e del suo dinamismo. Città eccezionale con un passato architettonico, artistico, culturale e gastronomico, Chantilly è anche la capitale del cavallo. Così, su questo circuito potrete contemplare l’ippodromo di Chantilly, un ippodromo che ha visto gareggiare i più grandi campioni fin dalla prima riunione del Jockey Club nel 1834.

Chantilly es una ciudad mundialmente conocida, orgullosa de su patrimonio, su historia y su dinamismo. Ciudad excepcional con un pasado arquitectónico, artístico, cultural y gastronómico, Chantilly es también la capital del caballo. Así, en este circuito podrá contemplar el hipódromo de Chantilly, un hipódromo que ha visto competir a los más grandes cracks desde la primera reunión del Jockey Club en 1834.

