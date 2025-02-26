Circuit vélo circuit des 4 vents Vitrimont Meurthe-et-Moselle

Circuit vélo circuit des 4 vents Vitrimont Meurthe-et-Moselle vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit vélo circuit des 4 vents Adultes En VTT Difficulté moyenne

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Circuit vélo circuit des 4 vents 54300 Vitrimont Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 14000.0 Tarif :

Ce sentier de VTT peut se pratiquer en famille et permet d’apprécier les paysages panoramiques notamment grâce à la table d’orientation installée sur le promontoire du Léomont et offrant une superbe vue sur la cité cavalière.

Découvrez aussi le patrimoine de mémoire de la région en passant par le cimetière militaire de Friscati. Départ près de l’église de Vitrimont en direction du Léomont puis vers le cimetière de Friscati .Direction la Faisanderie en Traversant La RD400 puis Retour vers Vitrimont. Environ 14 km.

Difficulté moyenne

http://www.tourisme-lunevillois.com/ +33 3 83 74 06 55

English :

This mountain bike trail can be enjoyed by the whole family and allows you to appreciate the panoramic landscapes, especially thanks to the orientation table installed on the promontory of Léomont, which offers a superb view of the riding town

Discover also the heritage of memory of the region by passing by the military cemetery of Friscati. Departure near the church of Vitrimont in the direction of Léomont and then towards the cemetery of Friscati, towards the Faisanderie crossing the RD400 and then back to Vitrimont. About 14 km.

Deutsch :

Dieser Mountainbike-Weg ist für Familien geeignet und ermöglicht es, die Panoramalandschaft zu genießen, insbesondere dank des Orientierungstisches, der auf dem Vorgebirge des Léomont errichtet wurde und einen herrlichen Blick auf die Reiterstadt bietet

Entdecken Sie auch das Erinnerungserbe der Region, indem Sie am Militärfriedhof von Friscati vorbeigehen. Start: Bei der Kirche von Vitrimont in Richtung Léomont, dann zum Friedhof von Friscati, Richtung La Faisanderie über die RD400 und dann zurück nach Vitrimont. Etwa 14 km.

Italiano :

Questo percorso in mountain bike può essere goduto da tutta la famiglia e permette di apprezzare i paesaggi panoramici, in particolare grazie alla tavola di orientamento allestita sul promontorio del Léomont e che offre una superba vista sulla città equestre

È inoltre possibile scoprire il patrimonio di memoria della regione passando per il cimitero militare di Friscati. Punto di partenza: vicino alla chiesa di Vitrimont in direzione di Léomont, poi verso il cimitero di Friscati, verso la Faisanderie, attraversamento della RD400 e ritorno a Vitrimont. Circa 14 km.

Español :

Este recorrido en bicicleta de montaña puede ser disfrutado por toda la familia y permite apreciar los paisajes panorámicos, en particular gracias a la mesa de orientación instalada en el promontorio de Léomont y que ofrece una magnífica vista de la ciudad ecuestre

También puede descubrir el patrimonio de la memoria de la región pasando por el cementerio militar de Friscati. Punto de partida: cerca de la iglesia de Vitrimont en dirección a Léomont, luego hacia el cementerio de Friscati, hacia la Faisanderie, cruzando la RD400 y volviendo a Vitrimont. Unos 14 km.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-26 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain