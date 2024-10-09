Circuit VTT La halte du Tacot 7.5km Louchy-Montfand Allier

Vignes et grandes demeures (château de Montfand, manoir de Serre) vous attendent sur la hauteur des coteaux de Louchy. Ici, entre grandes cultures et vignoble, passait jadis le tacot.

English:

Vineyards and grand residences (Château de Montfand, Manoir de Serre) await you on the heights of the Louchy hills. Here, between field crops and vineyards, the « tacot » used to pass.

Deutsch:

Weinberge und große Herrenhäuser (Château de Montfand, Manoir de Serre) erwarten Sie auf der Höhe der Hänge von Louchy. Hier, zwischen Ackerbau und Weinbergen, fuhr früher die Pferdekutsche vorbei.

Italiano:

Vigneti e grandi residenze (Château de Montfand, Manoir de Serre) vi aspettano sulle colline di Louchy. Qui, tra i campi coltivati e i vigneti, passava il « tacot » (piccolo veicolo).

Español:

Viñedos y grandes residencias (Château de Montfand, Manoir de Serre) le esperan en las laderas de Louchy. Aquí, entre los campos de cultivo y los viñedos, solía pasar el « tacot » (coche pequeño).

