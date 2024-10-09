Circuit VTT Le Grand Treux 12.5km Chareil-Cintrat Allier

Circuit VTT Le Grand Treux 12.5km Chareil-Cintrat Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit VTT Le Grand Treux 12.5km

Circuit VTT Le Grand Treux 12.5km Départ du parking du château de Chareil-Cintrat 03140 Chareil-Cintrat Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Sur la crête séparant les villages de Chareil-Cintrat et Cesset, le panorama vous offre, d’un côté, une grande plaine qui s’étend vers Saint Pourçain et, de l’autre, les prémices d’un bocage valloné vers Fleuriel.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

On the ridge separating the villages of Chareil-Cintrat and Cesset, the panorama offers you, on one side, a vast plain stretching towards Saint Pourçain and, on the other, the beginnings of a hilly bocage towards Fleuriel.

Deutsch :

Auf dem Kamm, der die Dörfer Chareil-Cintrat und Cesset voneinander trennt, bietet Ihnen das Panorama auf der einen Seite eine große Ebene, die sich in Richtung Saint Pourçain erstreckt, und auf der anderen Seite die Anfänge einer hügeligen Heckenlandschaft in Richtung Fleuriel.

Italiano :

Sul crinale che separa i villaggi di Chareil-Cintrat e Cesset, il panorama offre, da un lato, una vasta pianura che si estende verso Saint Pourçain e, dall’altro, l’inizio di un bocage collinare verso Fleuriel.

Español :

En la cresta que separa los pueblos de Chareil-Cintrat y Cesset, el panorama le ofrece, por un lado, una vasta llanura que se extiende hacia Saint Pourçain y, por otro, el comienzo de un bocage accidentado hacia Fleuriel.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme