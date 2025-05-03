Circuit vtt n°41 (bleu) Le grand Liézey Liézey Vosges

Circuit vtt n°41 (bleu) Le grand Liézey Liézey Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit vtt n°41 (bleu) Le grand Liézey Adultes En VTT Facile

Circuit vtt n°41 (bleu) Le grand Liézey Centre du Village 88400 Liézey Vosges Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 9900.0

Parcours familial autour de village de Liézey.

Distance de 9.9 km et dénivelé positif de 270 m. Sens anti horaire.

Suivre les balises portant le N°41 sur fond bleu.

Facile

https://gerardmer.net/randos-et-balades-vtt.php +33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Family trail around the village of Liézey.

Distance of 9.9 km and positive difference in altitude of 270 m. Anti-clockwise direction.

Follow the markers with the N°41 on a blue background.

Deutsch :

Familienfreundliche Strecke rund um das Dorf Liézey.

Distanz von 9,9 km und positiver Höhenunterschied von 270 m. Gegen den Uhrzeigersinn.

Folgen Sie den Markierungen mit der Nummer 41 auf blauem Grund.

Italiano :

Percorso per famiglie intorno al villaggio di Liézey.

Distanza di 9,9 km e dislivello positivo di 270 m. Direzione antioraria.

Seguite gli indicatori con il numero 41 su sfondo blu.

Español :

Ruta familiar por el pueblo de Liézey.

Distancia de 9,9 km y desnivel positivo de 270 m. En sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj.

Siga los marcadores con el número 41 sobre fondo azul.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-03 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain