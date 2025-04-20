Randoland Liézey Liézey Vosges

Randoland Liézey vendredi 1 août 2025.

Randoland Liézey Adultes A pieds

4 Place du centre 88400 Liézey Vosges Grand Est

Jeu de piste « Randoland » . Fiches d’énigme par tranche d’âge 4/6 ans, 7/9 ans, 9/12 ans, à retirer à l’Office de Tourisme ou téléchargeables sur www.gerardmer.net, rubrique famille. Muni de ses fiches, c’est votre enfant qui rythme la promenade, il devient guide-explorateur. Des indices seront à trouver sur des éléments du patrimoine historique, architectural ou naturel. Découvrez notre patrimoine tout en s’amusant !

+33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Randoland » treasure hunt. Enigma cards by age group: 4/6 years, 7/9 years, 9/12 years, to be collected from the Tourist Office or downloaded from www.gerardmer.net, family section. Equipped with their cards, your child will be the one to pace the walk, becoming a guide-explorer. Clues are to be found on elements of the historical, architectural or natural heritage. Discover our heritage while having fun!

Deutsch :

Schnitzeljagd « Randoland » . Rätselkarten für jede Altersgruppe: 4/6 Jahre, 7/9 Jahre, 9/12 Jahre, erhältlich im Fremdenverkehrsbüro oder zum Herunterladen auf www.gerardmer.net, Rubrik Familie. Ausgestattet mit den Karten bestimmt Ihr Kind den Rhythmus des Spaziergangs und wird zum Entdeckerführer. Es gilt, Hinweise auf Elemente des historischen, architektonischen oder natürlichen Erbes zu finden. Entdecken Sie unser Kulturerbe auf spielerische Weise!

Italiano :

Caccia al tesoro « Randoland ». Carte Enigma per fasce d’età: 4/6 anni, 7/9 anni, 9/12 anni, da ritirare presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o da scaricare dal sito www.gerardmer.net, sezione famiglie. Armato delle sue carte, il bambino diventa la guida-esploratore e detta il ritmo della passeggiata. Gli indizi si trovano su elementi del patrimonio storico, architettonico o naturale. Scoprite il nostro patrimonio divertendovi!

Español :

Búsqueda del tesoro « Randolandia ». Tarjetas Enigma por grupos de edad: 4/6 años, 7/9 años, 9/12 años, que pueden recogerse en la Oficina de Turismo o descargarse de www.gerardmer.net, sección familia. Armado con sus tarjetas, su hijo se convierte en el guía-explorador y marca el ritmo del paseo. Las pistas se encuentran en elementos del patrimonio histórico, arquitectónico o natural. ¡Descubra nuestro patrimonio mientras se divierte!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-20 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain