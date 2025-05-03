Circuit vtt n°43 (rouge) La Moulure Liézey Vosges

Circuit vtt n°43 (rouge) La Moulure Centre du Village 88400 Liézey Vosges Grand Est

Parcours sportif autour et sur les hauteurs du village de Liézey.

Distance de 10 km et dénivelé positif de 260 m. Sens horaire.

Suivre les balises portant le N°43 sur fond rouge.

Difficile

https://gerardmer.net/randos-et-balades-vtt.php +33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Sporting course around and on the heights of the village of Liézey.

Distance of 10 km and positive difference in altitude of 260 m. Clockwise direction.

Follow the markers with the number 43 on a red background.

Deutsch :

Sportliche Strecke um und auf den Anhöhen des Dorfes Liézey.

Distanz von 10 km und positiver Höhenunterschied von 260 m. Richtung im Uhrzeigersinn.

Folgen Sie den Markierungen mit der Nummer 43 auf rotem Grund.

Italiano :

Percorso sportivo intorno e sulle alture del villaggio di Liézey.

Distanza di 10 km e dislivello positivo di 260 m. In senso orario.

Seguite gli indicatori con il numero 43 su sfondo rosso.

Español :

Recorrido deportivo alrededor y en las alturas del pueblo de Liézey.

Distancia de 10 km y diferencia positiva de altitud de 260 m. En el sentido de las agujas del reloj.

Siga los marcadores con el número 43 sobre fondo rojo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-03 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain