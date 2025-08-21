Duras, un château, un vignoble Duras Lot-et-Garonne

Duras, un château, un vignoble A pieds Facile

Duras, un château, un vignoble 47120 Duras Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Un grand terroir grand comme la main , telle est la devise du canton de Duras, producteur d’un vin A.O.C réputé, également connu pour son château.

+33 5 53 66 14 14

English : Duras, un château, un vignoble

A great terroir as big as your hand is the motto of the canton of Duras, producer of a renowned A.O.C. wine, also known for its château.

Deutsch : Duras, un château, un vignoble

Ein großes Terroir, so groß wie eine Hand , lautet das Motto des Kantons Duras, der einen berühmten A.O.C.-Wein herstellt und auch für sein Schloss bekannt ist.

Italiano :

Un grande terroir grande come la tua mano è il motto del cantone di Duras, produttore di un rinomato vino A.O.C., noto anche per il suo château.

Español : Duras, un château, un vignoble

Un gran terruño tan grande como tu mano es el lema del cantón de Duras, productor de un renombrado vino A.O.C., conocido también por su château.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine