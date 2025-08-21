Duras, un château, un vignoble Duras Lot-et-Garonne
vendredi 1 mai 2026.
A pieds
47120 Duras Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Distance : 6100.0
Un grand terroir grand comme la main , telle est la devise du canton de Duras, producteur d’un vin A.O.C réputé, également connu pour son château.
+33 5 53 66 14 14
English : Duras, un château, un vignoble
A great terroir as big as your hand is the motto of the canton of Duras, producer of a renowned A.O.C. wine, also known for its château.
Deutsch : Duras, un château, un vignoble
Ein großes Terroir, so groß wie eine Hand , lautet das Motto des Kantons Duras, der einen berühmten A.O.C.-Wein herstellt und auch für sein Schloss bekannt ist.
Italiano :
Un grande terroir grande come la tua mano è il motto del cantone di Duras, produttore di un rinomato vino A.O.C., noto anche per il suo château.
Español : Duras, un château, un vignoble
Un gran terruño tan grande como tu mano es el lema del cantón de Duras, productor de un renombrado vino A.O.C., conocido también por su château.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine