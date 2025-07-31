Escale Marine by Camille Sainte-Maxime Var

Escale Marine by Camille

Escale Marine by Camille Port de Sainte Maxime 83120 Sainte-Maxime Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Je propose un service de taxi boat efficace et des petites balades en mer pour explorer les plus jolis endroits du Golfe de Saint Tropez. Promenades le long de la côte, baignades, panoramas exceptionnels et instants de repos à bord assurés.

+33 7 63 93 94 71

English :

Explore the sea in a whole new way with my taxi boat and sea trip service, operating from Sainte-Maxime.

Looking to avoid summer traffic and reach the most popular destinations in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez quickly and easily?

Choose my private taxi boat service. I will take you safely and comfortably to popular destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Port-Grimaud, Pampelonne, Les Issambres and Port-Cogolin.

Opting for a taxi boat means prioritising speed, comfort and spectacular coastal views, not to mention enjoying a unique adventure on the water.

There’s no need to wait in line, suffer in the heat or struggle to find a seat inside a vehicle: you’ll arrive directly at the port, close to your destination, with an added touch of adventure.

I also offer personalised boat trips to discover the hidden gems along the coast. Depending on your preferences and how much time you have, you can choose from one- or two-hour trips or longer excursions that include swimming, relaxation and exploring bays that are inaccessible by land.

These trips are perfect for creating unforgettable memories at sea, whether with family, friends or as a couple.

To add a little more magic to your evening, why not join me on one of my special fireworks trips? Enjoy the show from the boat, far from the crowds, in an intimate and privileged setting.

Deutsch :

Ich biete einen effizienten Taxi-Boot-Service und kleine Ausflüge auf dem Meer an, um die schönsten Orte des Golfs von Saint Tropez zu erkunden. Spaziergänge entlang der Küste, Schwimmen, außergewöhnliche Panoramen und erholsame Momente an Bord sind garantiert.

Italiano :

Offro un efficiente servizio di taxi boat e brevi gite in mare per esplorare i luoghi più belli del Golfo di Saint Tropez. Passeggiate lungo la costa, bagni, panorami eccezionali e momenti di relax a bordo sono garantiti.

Español :

Ofrezco un servicio eficaz de taxi-barco y excursiones cortas por mar para explorar los rincones más bonitos del golfo de Saint Tropez. Paseos por la costa, baños, panoramas excepcionales y momentos de relax a bordo están garantizados.

