Géocaching à la découverte du patrimoine Charmes Vosges

Envie d’explorer la ville de Charmes en famille de manière ludique et originale ?

Partez à la chasse au trésor avec notre nouveau parcours de géocaching, au programme une aventure à travers les rues et son patrimoine tout en résolvant des énigmes.

Ce parcours convient aussi bien aux débutants qu’aux experts en géocaching ! Qui sait, vous pourriez devenir le meilleur explorateur du jour.

Prêt à relever le défi ? Pour cela, il vous faut un smartphone pour télécharger les applications Géocaching et Adventure Lab.

Comptez une heure d’aventure pour découvrir Charmes & ses lieux emblématiques.

+33 3 29 66 01 86

English :

Want to explore the town of Charmes with your family in a fun and original way?

Take off on a treasure hunt with our new geocaching trail: an adventure through the streets and its heritage while solving riddles.

Suitable for beginners and experts alike! Who knows, you might just become the best explorer of the day.

Ready for the challenge? All you need is a smartphone to download the Geocaching and Adventure Lab applications.

Count on an hour’s adventure to discover Charmes & its emblematic places.

Deutsch :

Haben Sie Lust, die Stadt Charmes mit Ihrer Familie auf spielerische und originelle Weise zu erkunden?

Gehen Sie mit unserem neuen Geocaching-Parcours auf Schatzsuche. Auf dem Programm steht ein Abenteuer durch die Straßen und ihr Kulturerbe, bei dem Sie Rätsel lösen müssen.

Dieser Parcours ist sowohl für Anfänger als auch für Geocaching-Experten geeignet! Wer weiß, vielleicht werden Sie ja der beste Entdecker des Tages.

Sind Sie bereit, die Herausforderung anzunehmen? Dafür brauchen Sie ein Smartphone, um die Apps herunterzuladen: Geocaching und Adventure Lab.

Rechnen Sie mit einer Stunde Abenteuer, um Charmes & seine emblematischen Orte zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Volete esplorare la città di Charmes in famiglia in modo divertente e originale?

Partite per una caccia al tesoro con il nostro nuovo percorso di geocaching. In programma: un’avventura tra le strade e il suo patrimonio, risolvendo indovinelli.

Questo percorso è adatto sia ai principianti che agli esperti di geocaching! Chissà, potreste diventare il miglior esploratore della giornata.

Pronti a raccogliere la sfida? Basta uno smartphone per scaricare le applicazioni Geocaching e Adventure Lab.

Concedetevi un’ora di avventura per scoprire Charmes e i suoi luoghi simbolo.

Español :

¿Quiere explorar la ciudad de Charmes en familia de una forma divertida y original?

Emprenda una búsqueda del tesoro con nuestra nueva ruta de geocaching. En el programa: una aventura por las calles y su patrimonio mientras resuelve enigmas.

Este recorrido es apto tanto para principiantes como para expertos en geocaching Quién sabe, quizá se convierta en el mejor explorador del día.

¿Listo para aceptar el reto? Sólo necesita un smartphone para descargar las aplicaciones Geocaching y Adventure Lab.

Tómese una hora de aventura para descubrir Charmes y sus lugares emblemáticos.

