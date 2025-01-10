Grand Sentier Circuit n°9 Buxeuil Vienne
Grand Sentier Circuit n°9 A pieds Difficulté moyenne
Plan Départemental des Itinéraires de Promenade et de Randonnée, PDIPR Grand Sentier Circuit n°9 13 rue de l’église 37160 Buxeuil Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : 13500.0 Tarif :
Difficulté moyenne
https://www.visorando.com/randonnee-grand-sentier-de-buxeuil/ +33 5 49 21 05 47
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-10 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine