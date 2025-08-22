Itinéraire vélo Pont-Farcy au Viaduc de la Souleuvre (La Ferrière-Harang) Tessy-Bocage Manche

Itinéraire vélo Pont-Farcy au Viaduc de la Souleuvre (La Ferrière-Harang)

Itinéraire vélo Pont-Farcy au Viaduc de la Souleuvre (La Ferrière-Harang) 50420 Tessy-Bocage Manche Normandie

Durée : Distance : 15000.0 Tarif :

À l’écart des routes principales, Pont-Farcy est un village de modeste apparence, et pourtant sa longue et fière histoire remonte jusqu’à la période gallo-romaine. Port-Farcy fut pendant un temps un arrière-port important (le village se situe à une centaine de kilomètres de la côte), ainsi qu’un passage à gué sur la Vire, emprunté notamment par les fidèles en pèlerinage au Mont Saint-Michel.

English : Itinéraire vélo Pont-Farcy au Viaduc de la Souleuvre (La Ferrière-Harang)

Away from the main roads, Pont-Farcy is a village of modest appearance, and yet its long and proud history goes back to the Gallo-Roman period. For a time, Port-Farcy was an important hinterland (the village is about 100 km from the coast), as well as a ford on the Vire, used by pilgrims to Mont Saint-Michel.

Deutsch :

Pont-Farcy ist ein bescheidenes Dorf abseits der Hauptstraßen, doch seine lange und stolze Geschichte reicht bis in die gallo-römische Zeit zurück. Port-Farcy war eine Zeit lang ein wichtiger Hinterhafen (das Dorf liegt etwa 100 km von der Küste entfernt) sowie eine Furt über die Vire, die vor allem von Gläubigen auf ihrer Pilgerreise zum Mont Saint-Michel genutzt wurde.

Italiano :

Fuori dalle strade principali, Pont-Farcy è un villaggio dall’aspetto modesto, ma la sua storia lunga e orgogliosa risale al periodo gallo-romano. Port-Farcy è stato per un certo periodo un importante entroterra (il villaggio dista circa 100 km dalla costa), nonché un guado sulla Vire, utilizzato dai pellegrini per Mont Saint-Michel.

Español :

Apartado de las carreteras principales, Pont-Farcy es un pueblo de aspecto modesto, pero su larga y orgullosa historia se remonta a la época galo-romana. Durante un tiempo, Port-Farcy fue un importante hinterland (el pueblo está a unos 100 km de la costa), así como un vado en el Vire, utilizado por los peregrinos al Monte Saint-Michel.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme