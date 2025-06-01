Itinéraire VTT n° 3 Chapelle de Ramonchamp départ mairie Ramonchamp Vosges

Circuit balisé au départ de la mairie de Ramonchamp. Circuit n° 3 « Chapelle de Ramonchamp ». Niveau de difficulté vert. Distance 6,5 km. Dénivelé 115 mètres. Circuit qui permet de découvrir le village de Ramonchamp ainsi que la jolie chapelle à flanc de coteau d’où l’on jouit d’un panorama étendu sur la vallée. La trace GPX de l’itinéraire est téléchargeable ci-dessous.

English :

Signposted route starting from Ramonchamp town hall. Route n° 3 « Chapelle de Ramonchamp ». Difficulty level: green. Distance: 6.5 km. Elevation gain: 115 m. This route takes in the village of Ramonchamp and the pretty chapel on the hillside, with its sweeping views over the valley. You can download the GPX track below.

Deutsch :

Markierter Rundweg ab dem Rathaus von Ramonchamp. Rundgang Nr. 3 « Chapelle de Ramonchamp » (Kapelle von Ramonchamp). Schwierigkeitsgrad: grün. Entfernung: 6,5 km. Höhenunterschied: 115 Meter. Rundweg, auf dem Sie das Dorf Ramonchamp sowie die hübsche Kapelle am Hang entdecken können, von wo aus Sie ein weites Panorama über das Tal genießen können. Der GPX-Track der Route kann unten heruntergeladen werden.

Italiano :

Sentiero segnalato che parte dal municipio di Ramonchamp. Percorso n. 3 « Chapelle de Ramonchamp ». Livello di difficoltà: verde. Distanza: 6,5 km. Dislivello: 115 metri. Questo percorso tocca il villaggio di Ramonchamp e la graziosa cappella sulla collina, da cui si gode un’ampia vista panoramica sulla valle. Di seguito è possibile scaricare una mappa GPX del percorso.

Español :

Sendero señalizado que parte del ayuntamiento de Ramonchamp. Itinerario n° 3 « Chapelle de Ramonchamp ». Dificultad: verde. Distancia: 6,5 km. Desnivel: 115 metros. Este sendero recorre el pueblo de Ramonchamp y la bonita capilla situada en la ladera de la colina, desde donde se puede disfrutar de una amplia vista panorámica del valle. A continuación puede descargar un mapa GPX del recorrido.

