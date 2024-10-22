La coulée verte Angoulême Charente

La coulée verte Angoulême Charente vendredi 1 août 2025.

La coulée verte

La coulée verte 16000 Angoulême Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

La coulée verte est un ancien chemin de halage au patrimoine naturel et historique remarquable longeant le fleuve Charente sur près de 17 km entre Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente et Linars.

https://www.angouleme-tourisme.com/ +33 5 45 95 16 84

English :

The coulée verte is a former towpath with a remarkable natural and historical heritage, running for almost 17 km along the Charente river between Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente and Linars.

Deutsch :

Die Coulée verte ist ein alter Treidelpfad mit bemerkenswertem Natur- und Geschichtserbe, der auf einer Länge von fast 17 km zwischen Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente und Linars entlang des Flusses Charente verläuft.

Italiano :

La coulée verte è un’ex alzaia dal notevole patrimonio storico e naturale che costeggia il fiume Charente per quasi 17 km tra Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente e Linars.

Español :

La coulée verte es un antiguo camino de sirga con un notable patrimonio natural e histórico que bordea el río Charente a lo largo de casi 17 km entre Saint-Yrieix-sur-Charente y Linars.

