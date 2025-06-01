La Rando des Haras Nationaux Haras National de Saint-Lô Baudre Saint-Lô Manche

Durée : 150 Distance : 14000.0 Tarif :

Au départ du Haras National de Saint-Lô, vous pourrez découvrir les magnifiques bâtiments datant de la fin du XIXème siècle et le pôle hippique avec ses équipements qui accueillent de grandes compétitions. Les chemins à travers le bocage vous mèneront à La Barre de Sémilly où vous remarquerez l’église romane classée, construite avec le schiste briovérien, dont l’appareil des murs est en forme d’arête de poisson. Arrivé à Baudre, faites au pause au café-restaurant-épicerie de Pays.

English : La Rando des Haras Nationaux Haras National de Saint-Lô Baudre

Starting from the National Stud of Saint-Lô, you will be able to discover the magnificent buildings dating from the end of the 19th century and the equestrian centre with its facilities that host major competitions. The paths through the bocage will lead you to La Barre de Sémilly where you will notice the classified Romanesque church, built with the Briovérien schist, whose walls are in the shape of a fish bone. Arrived at Baudre, take a break at the café-restaurant-grocery of Pays.

Deutsch :

Vom Nationalgestüt in Saint-Lô aus können Sie die prächtigen Gebäude aus dem späten 19. Jahrhundert und den Pferdesportpol mit seinen Einrichtungen, in denen große Wettkämpfe stattfinden, entdecken. Die Wege durch die Bocage führen Sie nach La Barre de Sémilly, wo Ihnen die denkmalgeschützte romanische Kirche auffällt, die aus Brioferian-Schiefer erbaut wurde und deren Mauerwerk die Form eines Fischgrätenmusters hat. In Baudre angekommen, machen Sie eine Pause im Café-Restaurant-Epicerie de Pays.

Italiano :

Dalla scuderia nazionale di Saint-Lô si possono scoprire i magnifici edifici della fine del XIX secolo e il centro ippico con le sue strutture per i grandi concorsi. I sentieri che attraversano il bocage vi condurranno a La Barre de Sémilly, dove noterete la chiesa romanica tutelata, costruita con scisti brioverdi, le cui pareti hanno la forma di una lisca di pesce. Una volta arrivati a Baudre, fermatevi al caffè-ristorante-gastronomia.

Español :

Desde la Yeguada Nacional de Saint-Lô, podrá descubrir los magníficos edificios de finales del siglo XIX y el centro ecuestre con sus instalaciones que acogen importantes concursos. Los senderos que atraviesan el bocage le llevarán a La Barre de Sémilly, donde podrá ver la iglesia románica catalogada, construida con esquisto brioveriano, cuyos muros tienen forma de espina de pez. Una vez en Baudre, deténgase en el café-restaurante-mercado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-11 par Normandie Tourisme