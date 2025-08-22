Lussac sentier la VOIE PREROMAINE Lussac Charente

Lussac sentier la VOIE PREROMAINE Lussac Charente vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lussac sentier la VOIE PREROMAINE

Lussac sentier la VOIE PREROMAINE Le Bourg 16450 Lussac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Point de départ le bourg

https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/377242   +33 5 45 84 22 22

English :

Starting point: the village

Deutsch :

Ausgangspunkt: der Marktflecken

Italiano :

Punto di partenza: il villaggio

Español :

Punto de partida: el pueblo

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-10 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme