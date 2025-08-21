Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Saint-Médard, la flore de la plus petite commune de l’Indre Saint-Médard Indre

Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Saint-Médard, la flore de la plus petite commune de l’Indre A pieds

Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Saint-Médard, la flore de la plus petite commune de l’Indre 36700 Saint-Médard Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 3000.0 Tarif :

Cette série intitulée Mon Herbier Châtillonnais vous propose de découvrir des lieux de notre territoire à la biodiversité florale abondante. Il s’agit là d’allier l’agréable à l’utile en profitant d’une promenade pour s’initier ou enrichir sa culture des plantes.

http://www.berry-touraine-valdeloire.com/ +33 2 54 38 74 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This series entitled Mon Herbier Châtillonnais (My Châtillonnais Herbarium) offers you the opportunity to discover places in our territory with abundant floral biodiversity. The idea is to combine the pleasant with the useful by taking advantage of a walk to learn about or enrich your plant cultur

Deutsch :

Diese Reihe mit dem Titel Mein Herbarium von Châtillonnais lädt Sie dazu ein, Orte in unserem Gebiet zu entdecken, die eine reiche Blumenvielfalt aufweisen. Hierbei geht es darum, das Angenehme mit dem Nützlichen zu verbinden, indem man einen Spaziergang nutzt, um sich in die Pflanzenwelt einzufüh

Italiano :

Questa serie intitolata Mon Herbier Châtillonnais (Il mio erbario di Châtillonnais) invita a scoprire i luoghi della nostra regione caratterizzati da un’abbondante biodiversità floreale. L’idea è quella di unire il piacevole all’utile, approfittando di una passeggiata per conoscere o arricchire la

Español :

Esta serie titulada Mon Herbier Châtillonnais (Mi herbario del Châtillonnais) le invita a descubrir lugares de nuestra región con abundante biodiversidad floral. La idea es combinar lo agradable con lo útil aprovechando un paseo para conocer o enriquecer su cultura vegetal.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-08 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire