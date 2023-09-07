Nature et détente Saint-Juéry Aveyron

Nature et détente Saint-Juéry Aveyron vendredi 1 août 2025.

Nature et détente

Nature et détente Parking devant la salle des fêtes, face à l’épicerie 12550 Saint-Juéry Aveyron Occitanie

Telle une promenade à travers champs, une boucle apaisante au sein d’un paysage agricole tout en vallons et pentes douces, à la fois vivier de biodiversité et écrin d’un séduisant patrimoine bâti.

English : Nature and relaxation

Like a walk through the fields, this calm and peaceful hiking loop takes place in an agricultural landscape which is composed of small valleys and gentle slopes and is at the same time a biodiversity pool and the setting of an appealing built heritag

Deutsch :

Wie ein Spaziergang durch die Felder, eine beruhigende Schleife inmitten einer landwirtschaftlichen Landschaft mit Tälern und sanften Hängen, die zugleich ein Nährboden für die biologische Vielfalt und ein Schmuckkästchen für ein verführerisches bauliches Erbe ist.

Italiano :

È come una passeggiata tra i campi, un percorso rilassante attraverso un paesaggio agricolo di dolci colline e pendii, terreno fertile per la biodiversità e cornice di un attraente patrimonio edilizio.

Español :

Como un paseo por el campo, un bucle relajante dentro de un paisaje agrícola de valles y suaves pendientes, a la vez caldo de cultivo de la biodiversidad y escenario de un atractivo patrimonio edificado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-09-07 par ADT Aveyron