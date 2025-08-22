Panoramas en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel Genêts Manche

Panoramas en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel

Panoramas en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel 50530 Genêts Manche Normandie

Durée : 180 Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Sur le sentier emprunté autrefois par les douaniers, cet itinéraire, battu par le vent du large, offre de magnifiques panoramas sur la baie du Mont Saint-Michel

English : Panoramas en Baie du Mont-Saint-Michel

On the path once used by customs officers, this route, beaten by the sea breeze, offers magnificent panoramas of the Mont Saint-Michel bay

Deutsch :

Auf dem Pfad, den früher die Zöllner benutzten, bietet diese vom Seewind gepeitschte Route herrliche Panoramen über die Bucht des Mont Saint-Michel

Italiano :

Sul sentiero utilizzato un tempo dai doganieri, questo percorso, battuto dalla brezza marina, offre magnifiche viste panoramiche sulla baia di Mont Saint-Michel

Español :

Por el camino que antaño utilizaban los aduaneros, este recorrido, batido por la brisa marina, ofrece magníficas vistas panorámicas de la bahía del Monte Saint-Michel

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-04 par Normandie Tourisme