PR 25 La Croix Pelletier Aurouër Allier
PR 25 La Croix Pelletier Aurouër Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
PR 25 La Croix Pelletier
PR 25 La Croix Pelletier croisement 261 bois d’Argnaux 03460 Aurouër Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Ce circuit, presque entièrement en sous-bois, vous amène à la découverte d’un domaine forestier sur la commune d’Aurouër.
http://www.moulins-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 44 14 14
English :
This trail, almost entirely through undergrowth, takes you to a forest estate in the Aurouër commune.
Deutsch :
Dieser Rundgang, der fast ausschließlich durch Unterholz führt, bringt Sie zu einem Waldgebiet in der Gemeinde Aurouër.
Italiano :
Questo percorso, quasi interamente nel sottobosco, conduce a una tenuta forestale nel comune di Aurouër.
Español :
Este sendero, casi totalmente entre maleza, le llevará a una finca forestal del municipio de Aurouër.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-19 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme