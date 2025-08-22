PR 25 La Croix Pelletier Aurouër Allier

PR 25 La Croix Pelletier

PR 25 La Croix Pelletier croisement 261 bois d’Argnaux 03460 Aurouër Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Ce circuit, presque entièrement en sous-bois, vous amène à la découverte d’un domaine forestier sur la commune d’Aurouër.

http://www.moulins-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 44 14 14

English :

This trail, almost entirely through undergrowth, takes you to a forest estate in the Aurouër commune.

Deutsch :

Dieser Rundgang, der fast ausschließlich durch Unterholz führt, bringt Sie zu einem Waldgebiet in der Gemeinde Aurouër.

Italiano :

Questo percorso, quasi interamente nel sottobosco, conduce a una tenuta forestale nel comune di Aurouër.

Español :

Este sendero, casi totalmente entre maleza, le llevará a una finca forestal del municipio de Aurouër.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-19 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme