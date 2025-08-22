PR N°15 Saint-Augustin Saint-Augustin Charente-Maritime
PR N°15 Saint-Augustin Saint-Augustin Charente-Maritime vendredi 1 mai 2026.
PR N°15 Saint-Augustin
PR N°15 Saint-Augustin Mairie de Saint-Augustin 17570 Saint-Augustin Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Au départ du parking de la mairie de Saint-Augustin, une jolie balade dans les bois vous est proposée.
https://royanatlantique.loopi-velo.fr/parcours/a-pied/50aa735e-53f9-41a6-80e9-88db7eda2ff5/pr-15-papericaud +33 5 46 08 21 00
English :
Starting from the parking lot at the Saint-Augustin town hall, you can enjoy a lovely walk in the woods.
Deutsch :
Vom Parkplatz des Rathauses von Saint-Augustin aus wird Ihnen ein schöner Spaziergang durch die Wälder vorgeschlagen.
Italiano :
Partendo dal parcheggio del municipio di Saint-Augustin, si può fare una bella passeggiata nel bosco.
Español :
Partiendo del aparcamiento del ayuntamiento de Saint-Augustin, podrá disfrutar de un bonito paseo por el bosque.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-29 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme