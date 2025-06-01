Randonnée au Château de Dumphlun Billy-Chevannes Nièvre

Randonnée au Château de Dumphlun Billy-Chevannes Nièvre vendredi 1 août 2025.

Randonnée au Château de Dumphlun A pieds Facile

Randonnée au Château de Dumphlun Le Bourg 58270 Billy-Chevannes Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 7500.0 Tarif :

Entre bocage et forêt, ce chemin vous mène à la découverte du château de Dumphlun et sa ferme qui fut l’une des plus importante et prospère au XIX eme siècle.

Facile

http://tourismecoeurdenievre.fr/ +33 3 86 58 25 74

English :

Between hedgerow and forest, this path leads you to the discovery of the castle of Dumphlun and its farm which was one of the most important and prosperous in the 19th century.

Deutsch :

Zwischen Heckenlandschaften und Wäldern führt Sie dieser Weg zum Schloss Dumphlun und seinem Bauernhof, der im 19. Jahrhundert einer der wichtigsten und wohlhabendsten war.

Italiano :

Tra siepi e boschi, questo sentiero vi porta alla scoperta del castello di Dumphlun e della sua fattoria, una delle più importanti e prospere del XIX secolo.

Español :

Entre setos y bosques, este sendero te lleva a descubrir el castillo de Dumphlun y su granja, que fue una de las más importantes y prósperas del siglo XIX.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-01 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data