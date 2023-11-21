SAINT-BERTHEVIN-LA-TANNIERE RANDONNÉE CIRCUIT DES CHEMINS CREUX N°22 Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne

SAINT-BERTHEVIN-LA-TANNIERE RANDONNÉE CIRCUIT DES CHEMINS CREUX N°22 53220 Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 11000.0 Tarif :

Un sentier au coeur du bocage et un circuit avec de beaux chemins creux et un habitat typique du Nord de la Mayenne

http://www.bocage-mayennais.fr/ +33 2 43 11 26 55

English :

A path in the heart of the bocage and a circuit with beautiful sunken paths and a typical habitat of the North of Mayenne

Deutsch :

Ein Pfad im Herzen der Heckenlandschaft und ein Rundweg mit schönen Hohlwegen und einer typischen Siedlung im Norden der Mayenne

Italiano :

Un percorso nel cuore del bocage e un circuito con bellissimi sentieri incassati e un habitat tipico del nord della Mayenne

Español :

Un camino en el corazón del bocage y un circuito con hermosos senderos hundidos y un hábitat típico del norte de Mayenne

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire