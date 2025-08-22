Sentier du littoral Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Manche

Sentier du littoral

Sentier du littoral 50430 Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Manche Normandie

Distance : 17000.0

Contrairement au GR223 qui emprunte de grandes portions à l’intérieur des terres, le sentier du littoral vous propose un cheminement qui longe au plus près le bord de mer. Il est praticable du sud au nord ou du nord au sud et, à l’échelle de notre territoire, se distingue du GR223 de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay à Pirou. Un balisage jaune vous aidera à le suivre fidèlement.

+33 2 33 45 14 34

English : Sentier du littoral

Unlike the GR223, which takes in large stretches of inland terrain, the sentier du littoral (coastal footpath) follows the seashore as closely as possible. It can be walked from south to north or from north to south and, in terms of our territory, differs from the GR223 from Saint-Germain-sur-Ay to Pirou. Yellow markings will help you follow it faithfully.

Deutsch :

Im Gegensatz zum GR223, der über weite Strecken im Landesinneren verläuft, bietet Ihnen der Küstenpfad einen Weg, der so nah wie möglich an der Küste entlangführt. Er kann von Süden nach Norden oder von Norden nach Süden begangen werden und unterscheidet sich in unserem Gebiet vom GR223 von Saint-Germain-sur-Ay nach Pirou. Eine gelbe Markierung hilft Ihnen, ihm treu zu folgen.

Italiano :

A differenza del GR223, che attraversa ampi tratti di campagna interna, il sentier du littoral vi porta il più vicino possibile al mare. Può essere percorso da sud a nord o da nord a sud ed è diverso dal GR223 da Saint-Germain-sur-Ay a Pirou. La segnaletica gialla vi aiuterà a seguirlo fedelmente.

Español :

A diferencia del GR223, que recorre grandes extensiones de interior, el sentier du littoral le lleva lo más cerca posible de la costa. Se puede recorrer de sur a norte o de norte a sur, y es diferente del GR223 de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay a Pirou. Las marcas amarillas le ayudarán a seguirlo fielmente.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme