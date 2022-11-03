Sentier pédestre Les Hauts de Mothern Mothern Bas-Rhin
Sentier pédestre Les Hauts de Mothern 7 rue du Kabach 67470 Mothern Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 150 Distance : 8000.0 Tarif :
Au détour de quelques sentiers de forêt, un point culminant à 172m d’altitude offre une vue imprenable sur la vallée du Rhin et la Forêt Noire.
+33 3 88 05 59 79
English :
After a few forest paths, a 172m high peak offers a breathtaking view of the Rhine valley and the Black Forest.
Deutsch :
An der Biegung einiger Waldpfade befindet sich ein höchster Punkt auf 172 m Höhe, von dem aus man einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das Rheintal und den Schwarzwald hat.
Italiano :
Dopo alcuni sentieri forestali, una cima di 172 metri offre una vista mozzafiato sulla valle del Reno e sulla Foresta Nera.
Español :
Tras unos senderos forestales, un pico de 172 m de altura ofrece una vista impresionante del valle del Rin y la Selva Negra.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-11-03 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace