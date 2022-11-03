Sentier pédestre Les Hauts de Mothern Mothern Bas-Rhin

Sentier pédestre Les Hauts de Mothern 7 rue du Kabach 67470 Mothern Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 150 Distance : 8000.0 Tarif :

Au détour de quelques sentiers de forêt, un point culminant à 172m d’altitude offre une vue imprenable sur la vallée du Rhin et la Forêt Noire.

+33 3 88 05 59 79

English :

After a few forest paths, a 172m high peak offers a breathtaking view of the Rhine valley and the Black Forest.

Deutsch :

An der Biegung einiger Waldpfade befindet sich ein höchster Punkt auf 172 m Höhe, von dem aus man einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das Rheintal und den Schwarzwald hat.

Italiano :

Dopo alcuni sentieri forestali, una cima di 172 metri offre una vista mozzafiato sulla valle del Reno e sulla Foresta Nera.

Español :

Tras unos senderos forestales, un pico de 172 m de altura ofrece una vista impresionante del valle del Rin y la Selva Negra.

