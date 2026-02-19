Jambon à la broche

Place du château Laperche Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Venez nombreux au repas jambon à la broche organisé par la société de chasse St-Hubert. Pensez à apporter vos couverts et réserver votre place. Repli dans la salle des fêtes si mauvais temps. Tirage de bourriche, soirée dansante.

Place du château Laperche 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 60 92 91

English : Jambon à la broche

Come one, come all to the ham on the spit meal organized by the St-Hubert hunting club. Remember to bring your cutlery and reserve your place. Back-up in the village hall in case of bad weather. Prize draw and dance.

L’événement Jambon à la broche Laperche a été mis à jour le 2026-02-22 par OT du Pays de Lauzun