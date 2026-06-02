Jazz des cinq continents : Timon Imbert – Out of Time, Cours Foch à Aubagne, Aubagne

Jazz des cinq continents : Timon Imbert – Out of Time Dimanche 21 juin, 21h00 Cours Foch à Aubagne Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Out of Time est un projet de jazz pensé comme une musique en mouvement, où l’improvisation et le mélange des influences sont au cœur du processus créatif. À la croisée du jazz, de la house, du hip-hop, des musiques électroniques et d’inspirations caribéennes et levantines, le trio formé par Timon Imbert (batterie), Payam Ghasemi (basse) et Thomas Celnik (claviers et synthétiseurs) développe un langage hybride et contemporain. Portées par le groove, leurs compositions originales explorent contrastes, changements de textures et espaces d’interaction. Chaque morceau devient un terrain d’expérimentation où les styles dialoguent librement. Sur scène, l’énergie circule entre les musiciens et le public, transformant chaque performance en une expérience vivante et unique, toujours renouvelée.

Timon Imbert : batterie / Thomas Celnik : clavier / Payam Ghasemi : basse

Une soirée Jazz des cinq continents avec le soutien de la Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence et la Ville d’Aubagne.

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Out of Time est un projet de jazz pensé comme une musique en mouvement, où l’improvisation et le mélange des influences sont au cœur du processus créatif. À la croisée du jazz, de la house, du des et…

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