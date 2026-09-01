JEP 2026 CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Luc-sur-Orbieu
Informations pratiques
Luc-sur-Orbieu
JEP 2026 CHÂTEAU DE LUC
1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2026
Rendez-vous au château de Luc pour une visite exceptionnelle et un retour en dessin sur le paysage en reconstruction après les incendies de 2025 dans l’Aude par Anna Camille. Comment les vignerons évoluent ? vous pourrez sur place participer à une dégustation commentée sur la transition de Famille Fabre face à un monde en pleine évolution.
Durée 1h15 | Plusieurs départs dans la journée
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1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 31 01 73 09 oenotourisme@famille-fabre.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
European Heritage Days 2026
Join us at the Château de Luc for a special tour and a visual journey through the landscape as it recovers from the 2025 fires in the Aude region, illustrated by Anna Camille. How are winemakers adapting? On-site, you can participate in a guided tasting exploring the Fabre family’s transition in the face of a rapidly changing world.
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes | Several departures throughout the day
L’événement JEP 2026 CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par
À voir aussi à Luc-sur-Orbieu (Aude)
- Visite guidée château de Luc, Château de Luc, Luc-sur-Orbieu 19 septembre 2026
- VES 2026 DIUS A VOL FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu 17 octobre 2026
- FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu 17 octobre 2026