Informations pratiques

Luc-sur-Orbieu

JEP 2026 CHÂTEAU DE LUC

1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2026

Rendez-vous au château de Luc pour une visite exceptionnelle et un retour en dessin sur le paysage en reconstruction après les incendies de 2025 dans l’Aude par Anna Camille. Comment les vignerons évoluent ? vous pourrez sur place participer à une dégustation commentée sur la transition de Famille Fabre face à un monde en pleine évolution.

Durée 1h15 | Plusieurs départs dans la journée

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1 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 31 01 73 09 oenotourisme@famille-fabre.com

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English :

European Heritage Days 2026

Join us at the Château de Luc for a special tour and a visual journey through the landscape as it recovers from the 2025 fires in the Aude region, illustrated by Anna Camille. How are winemakers adapting? On-site, you can participate in a guided tasting exploring the Fabre family’s transition in the face of a rapidly changing world.

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes | Several departures throughout the day

L’événement JEP 2026 CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par