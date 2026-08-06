VES 2026 DIUS A VOL FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu

Informations pratiques

Luc-sur-Orbieu

VES 2026 DIUS A VOL FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC

1 avenue Jean Moulin Luc-sur-Orbieu Aude

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17 11:00:00

fin : 2026-10-17 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

Le Château de Luc fête la fin des vendanges avec Vignobles en Scènes !

À l’occasion de Dius a Vol, le Château de Luc vous invite à célébrer la fin des vendanges lors d’une journée placée sous le signe de la convivialité, des traditions et de la découverte.

o À partir de 11h00, débutez votre visite par une dégustation de vins bourrus, accompagnée d’une comparaison avec les cuvées emblématiques du domaine pour comprendre l’évolution du vin, de la vendange au verre. Une dégustation de jus de raisin est prévue pour les enfants.

o De 11h00 à 16h00, une visite guidée des caves souterraines est proposée toutes les heures. À la lueur des bougies, plongez dans l’atmosphère unique des caves du Château et découvrez les secrets de la vinification, de la macération à l’élevage en fûts de chêne.

o À 12h00, partagez un déjeuner vigneron avec notre traiteur Barbecue Man, un moment gourmand mettant à l’honneur les produits du terroir dans une ambiance chaleureuse ! Barbecue géant et dessert gourmand à savourer ! Réservation obligatoire avant le 10 octobre –

o Tout au long de la journée, flânez parmi une exposition de matériel viticole ancien où tracteurs, wagonnets, outils et anciennes machines de cave témoignent de l’histoire et du savoir-faire des générations de vignerons.

o Une journée immersive pour vivre l’esprit des vendanges, découvrir les coulisses de la production du vin et partager un moment privilégié au cœur du patrimoine viticole du Château de Luc.

D’autres animations autour du vin sont prévues lors de ce weekend… découvrez-les vite !

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1 avenue Jean Moulin Luc-sur-Orbieu 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 10 80 oenotourisme@famille-fabre.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Château de Luc is celebrating the end of the grape harvest with Vignobles en Scènes!

On the occasion of Dius a Vol, Château de Luc invites you to celebrate the end of the grape harvest during a day filled with camaraderie, traditions, and new discoveries.

o %C0 Starting at 11:00 a.m., start your visit with a tasting of young, bold wines, accompanied by a comparison with the estate’s signature vintages to understand the wine’s evolution, from harvest to glass. A grape juice tasting is provided for children.

o From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a guided tour of the underground cellars is offered every hour. %C0 By candlelight, immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of the Château’s cellars and discover the secrets of winemaking, from maceration to aging in oak barrels.

o At 12:00 PM, enjoy a winemaker’s lunch with our caterer Barbecue Man—a gourmet experience showcasing local products in a warm and welcoming atmosphere! A giant barbecue and a delicious dessert to savor! Reservations required by October 10 –

o Throughout the day, stroll through an exhibition of vintage winemaking equipment where tractors, mine cars, tools, and old cellar machinery bear witness to the history and expertise of generations of winemakers.

o An immersive day to experience the spirit of the grape harvest, go behind the scenes of wine production, and share a special moment at the heart of Château de Luc’s wine-growing heritage.

Other wine-themed events are planned for this weekend… check them out now!

L’événement VES 2026 DIUS A VOL FÊTE DE FIN DES VENDANGES AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par