Informations pratiques

Nébias

JEP 2026 NÉBIAS ET LAFAGE

Nébias Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Du vendredi 18 au dimanche 20 septembre 2026, l’Association du Patrimoine de Nébias-Lafage vous invite à trois jours de découvertes, de rencontres et de convivialité autour du patrimoine de la commune et de son hameau.

Tout au long du week-end, venez découvrir un patrimoine à la fois historique, architectural, naturel et vivant, et partager un moment convivial avec les habitants et les bénévoles de l’association.

Vendredi 18 septembre

Une journée dédiée aux enfants de l’école de Nébias, pour découvrir le patrimoine de Nébias autrement, à travers des animations adaptées au jeune public. Une exposition leur sera dédiée.

Samedi 19 septembre, de 9h à 17h

La journée sera consacrée à la découverte du patrimoine local avec : le parcours des fontaines et des lavoirs de Nébias et Lafage, un marché de créateurs et producteurs locaux accompagné d’un vide-greniers.

Les visiteurs pourront également découvrir une exposition d’artistes, visiter l’église et profiter du sentier nature et du labyrinthe accompagnés d’un guide.

Dimanche 20 septembre

La journée se poursuivra avec la visite de l’église et des contes.

Entrée libre.

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Nébias 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 7 82 28 55 87

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English :

From Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20, 2026, the Nébias-Lafage Heritage Association invites you to three days of discovery, new encounters, and camaraderie centered on the heritage of the town and its hamlet.

Throughout the weekend, come discover a heritage that is at once historical, architectural, natural, and vibrant, and enjoy a friendly time with the residents and volunteers of the association.

Friday, September 18

A day dedicated to the children of the Nébias school, offering them a different way to discover Nébias’ heritage through activities tailored to young audiences. An exhibition will be dedicated to them.

Saturday, September 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will be devoted to exploring local heritage with: a tour of the fountains and washhouses of Nébias and Lafage, a market featuring local artisans and producers, along with a yard sale.

Visitors will also be able to explore an art exhibition, tour the church, and enjoy the nature trail and maze with a guide.

Sunday, September 20

The day will continue with a tour of the church and storytelling.

Free admission.

L’événement JEP 2026 NÉBIAS ET LAFAGE Nébias a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par