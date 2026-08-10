JEP 2026 RUE DES ARTS Gruissan
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Gruissan
Informations pratiques
Gruissan
JEP 2026 RUE DES ARTS
Gruissan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2026
-> Village de 10h à 17h
Dimanche 20 septembre
La rue des arts des auteurs, peintres, sculpteurs, dessinateurs, céramistes s’installeront dans les rues du village pour offrir une véritable galerie à ciel ouvert et de nombreux auteurs seront présents en dédicace pour échanger..
LES ANIMATIONS
-> Place Gibert de 10h à 17h
Ferme pédagogique Animo’Rêves Une expérience immersive pour les enfants et les familles, permettant de découvrir et
d’interagir avec les animaux de la ferme au coeur du village.
-> De 16 à 17h Concert Amhalée (jazz, pop et variété).
-> Sablou
– à 11h Initiation aux danses traditionnelles occitanes.
– De 12h à 14h Pique-nique musical (repas tiré du sac).
– Un stand gourmand de la MJC proposera des crêpes, gâteaux et boissons fraîches
– De 13h à 14h30 concert Balèti occitan, Castanha e Vinovèl.
-> Place Rachou
– de 10h à 17h campement médiéval de La Garde de l’Alaric.
– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h Caricaturiste Laurent Malard
-> Cours de l’école
– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h atelier Graff avec 1PointC2
– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h jeux traditionnels avec l’Écho de la Granhòta
– de 14h à 17h maquillage et initiation au jeu de balle au tambourin
– de 14h à 16h atelier patrimoine BATI, Capitelles & Garrigue avec Valérie Le Failler
DÉAMBULATIONS
->Banjo Barjo 10h, 13h30 et 16h
-> Le Réveil Gruissanais de 11h30 à 12h
SPECTACLES
->Parvis de l’école à 10h30 Teatrino Mangiafuoco , spectacle de marionnettes (Durée 40 min).
-> 15h Fil à Mesure ,Bastien Mine de Rien (Durée 45 min).
.
Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 21 21 espaceartcontemporain@ville-gruissan.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
European Heritage Days 2026
-> Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 20
The Street of the Arts: authors, painters, sculptors, illustrators, and ceramic artists will set up shop in the village streets to create a true open-air gallery, and many authors will be on hand to sign books and chat with visitors..
EVENTS
-> Place Gibert from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Animo’Rêves Educational Farm: An immersive experience for children and families, allowing them to discover and
interact with farm animals in the heart of the village.
-> From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Amhalée concert (jazz, pop, and variety).
-> Sablou
– At 11:00 a.m.: Introduction to traditional Occitan dances.
– From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM: Musical picnic (bring your own lunch).
– A food stand run by the MJC will offer crêpes, cakes, and cold drinks
– From 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM: Occitan Baléti concert by Castanha e Vinovél.
-> Place Rachou:
– From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Medieval encampment by La Garde de l’Alaric.
– From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Cartoonist Laurent Malard
-> School Courtyard:
– 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Graffiti workshop with 1PointC2
– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: traditional games with the Granh%F2ta choir
– 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: face painting and an introduction to the game of “balle au tambourin”
– 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM: BATI, Capitelles & Garrigue heritage workshop with Valérie Le Failler
STREET PERFORMANCES
->Banjo Barjo: 10:00 AM, 1:30 PM, and 4:00 PM
-> Le Réveil Gruissanais: 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
PERFORMANCES
-> School courtyard at 10:30 a.m.: %AB Teatrino Mangiafuoco %BB, puppet show (Duration: 40 min).
-> 3:00 p.m.: %AB Fil %E0 Mesure %BB, Bastien Mine de Rien (Duration: 45 min).
L’événement JEP 2026 RUE DES ARTS Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par
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