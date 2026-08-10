Informations pratiques

Gruissan

JEP 2026 RUE DES ARTS

Gruissan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2026

-> Village de 10h à 17h

Dimanche 20 septembre

La rue des arts des auteurs, peintres, sculpteurs, dessinateurs, céramistes s’installeront dans les rues du village pour offrir une véritable galerie à ciel ouvert et de nombreux auteurs seront présents en dédicace pour échanger..

LES ANIMATIONS

-> Place Gibert de 10h à 17h

Ferme pédagogique Animo’Rêves Une expérience immersive pour les enfants et les familles, permettant de découvrir et

d’interagir avec les animaux de la ferme au coeur du village.

-> De 16 à 17h Concert Amhalée (jazz, pop et variété).

-> Sablou

– à 11h Initiation aux danses traditionnelles occitanes.

– De 12h à 14h Pique-nique musical (repas tiré du sac).

– Un stand gourmand de la MJC proposera des crêpes, gâteaux et boissons fraîches

– De 13h à 14h30 concert Balèti occitan, Castanha e Vinovèl.

-> Place Rachou

– de 10h à 17h campement médiéval de La Garde de l’Alaric.

– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h Caricaturiste Laurent Malard

-> Cours de l’école

– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h atelier Graff avec 1PointC2

– de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h jeux traditionnels avec l’Écho de la Granhòta

– de 14h à 17h maquillage et initiation au jeu de balle au tambourin

– de 14h à 16h atelier patrimoine BATI, Capitelles & Garrigue avec Valérie Le Failler

DÉAMBULATIONS

->Banjo Barjo 10h, 13h30 et 16h

-> Le Réveil Gruissanais de 11h30 à 12h

SPECTACLES

->Parvis de l’école à 10h30 Teatrino Mangiafuoco , spectacle de marionnettes (Durée 40 min).

-> 15h Fil à Mesure ,Bastien Mine de Rien (Durée 45 min).

.

Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 21 21 espaceartcontemporain@ville-gruissan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

European Heritage Days 2026

-> Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

The Street of the Arts: authors, painters, sculptors, illustrators, and ceramic artists will set up shop in the village streets to create a true open-air gallery, and many authors will be on hand to sign books and chat with visitors..

EVENTS

-> Place Gibert from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Animo’Rêves Educational Farm: An immersive experience for children and families, allowing them to discover and

interact with farm animals in the heart of the village.

-> From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Amhalée concert (jazz, pop, and variety).

-> Sablou

– At 11:00 a.m.: Introduction to traditional Occitan dances.

– From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM: Musical picnic (bring your own lunch).

– A food stand run by the MJC will offer crêpes, cakes, and cold drinks

– From 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM: Occitan Baléti concert by Castanha e Vinovél.

-> Place Rachou:

– From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Medieval encampment by La Garde de l’Alaric.

– From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Cartoonist Laurent Malard

-> School Courtyard:

– 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Graffiti workshop with 1PointC2

– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: traditional games with the Granh%F2ta choir

– 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: face painting and an introduction to the game of “balle au tambourin”

– 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM: BATI, Capitelles & Garrigue heritage workshop with Valérie Le Failler

STREET PERFORMANCES

->Banjo Barjo: 10:00 AM, 1:30 PM, and 4:00 PM

-> Le Réveil Gruissanais: 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

PERFORMANCES

-> School courtyard at 10:30 a.m.: %AB Teatrino Mangiafuoco %BB, puppet show (Duration: 40 min).

-> 3:00 p.m.: %AB Fil %E0 Mesure %BB, Bastien Mine de Rien (Duration: 45 min).

L’événement JEP 2026 RUE DES ARTS Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par