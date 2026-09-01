JEP 2026 WEEK-END MÉDIÉVAL À VILLEMOUSTAUSSOU Villemoustaussou

Informations pratiques

Villemoustaussou

JEP 2026 WEEK-END MÉDIÉVAL À VILLEMOUSTAUSSOU

Château de la Seigne Villemoustaussou Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

A l’occasion des journées du patrimoine, explorez notre patrimoine, découvrez notre histoire… Au programme, escape game, visite du château de la Seigne, camp médiéval, chorale.

Programme Samedi 19 à 14h, escape game autour des capitelles et des emplacements médiévaux. Résolvez les énigmes, relevez le défi et découvrez le patrimoine. Départ du jeu au 512 chemin du Haut du Thou.

Dimanche 20, de 9h00 à 17h00, venez visiter le château de la Seigne. Un camp médiéval dans le parc du château vous proposera ses ateliers et jeux. Pour les plus gourmands, des crêpes cuites au feu de bois vous seront proposées.

18h00 chorale avec l’ensemble vocal Chants Mêlés , dans le parc du château.

L’ensemble des activités sont ouvertes à tous et gratuites.

.

Château de la Seigne Villemoustaussou 11620 Aude Occitanie +33 4 86 11 07 66

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

During Heritage Days, explore our heritage and discover our history… On the program: an escape game, a tour of the Château de la Seigne, a medieval camp, and a choir performance.

Schedule: Saturday, the 19th, at 2:00 p.m., an escape game around the capitelles and medieval sites. Solve the puzzles, take on the challenge, and discover our heritage. The game starts at 512 Chemin du Haut du Thou.

Sunday, the 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., come visit the Château de la Seigne. A medieval camp in the castle grounds will offer workshops and games. For those with a sweet tooth, wood-fired crêpes will be available.

At 6:00 p.m., enjoy a choir performance by the vocal ensemble “Chants Mélés,” in the castle grounds.

All activities are open to everyone and free of charge.

L’événement JEP 2026 WEEK-END MÉDIÉVAL À VILLEMOUSTAUSSOU Villemoustaussou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par