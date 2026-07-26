Informations pratiques

La Ferté-Bernard

Journées du Patrimoine Cimetière Partie Carré militaire

Cimetière Ville La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Découverte et visite de la Partie Carré Militaire du cimetière, assurée par la Société du Pays Fertois. Gratuit et sur inscription auprès de l’Office de Tourisme 2 sessions de visites 14h et 15h. Durée env 1h .

Cimetière Ville La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 71 21 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Journées du Patrimoine Cimetière Partie Carré militaire La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude